Shooting Death Near Hartington Reported

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday north of Hartington, Nebraska.
The suspect has been identified as David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana. He was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the shooting, according to a news release.
Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity at this time pending the notification of family.
Charges are pending, according to the NSP news release.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney could not be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment or further information on possible charges.
Phillips was not listed Wednesday night with a court date on the Nebraska statewide court calendar.
The suspect remains in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington, NSP spokesman Cody Thomas told the Press & Dakotan.
The fatal shooting occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately one mile north of Hartington.
Authorities did not provide a specific time of the incident or call.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he died of his injuries.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has requested the NSP to conduct the homicide investigation.
In their preliminary findings, investigators believe the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and victim.
Authorities have not identified the workplace site or company.
The investigation remains ongoing, Thomas said.
In Nebraska, criminal cases generally originate in the county court. Defendants can request a preliminary hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind the accused over to trial in district court.
In some cases, the prosecution will file charges directly in district court.
Thomas said he expected more information could be released today (Thursday) regarding the incident.
Homicide cases have remained relatively rare in Cedar County in recent years. However, Wednesday’s incident marks the second round of Cedar County shooting deaths within the past year.
Currently, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Cedar County Attorney’s office are prosecuting a case unrelated to Wednesday’s death.
Jason Jones, 42, and Carrie Jones, 43, a husband and wife from Laurel, Nebraska, are charged in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting deaths of four Laurel residents.
Jason Jones faces 10 charges: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. If he is convicted, the state has announced it will seek the death penalty.
Carrie Jones has been charged with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband’s alleged crimes. She is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for more updates online, on social media and in print.
