100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 28, 1921
• The lot sale is progressing very satisfactorily, and building has started, on the new Hillcrest addition to Yankton being opened for sale this week. Better than half the lots have been sold so far. Charles M. Allenby is the first purchaser to get materials on the ground for building.
• Additional material is being received at the bridge site preparatory to beginning the pouring of concrete in pier number two. A car of crushed rock arrived today, also car of lumber, 40,000 feet of it.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 28, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 28, 1971
• Arrangements are being made for removal of the three buildings at 507 and 509 Walnut St. to clear the area of the parking lot for the new library building, according to City Manager Rufus Nye. The only building the city was able to sell was the garage, and the new owner will remove that.
• Several benefits have been held for Springfield area young farmer Jerry Tucker who was stricken with polio early this year. Friends and neighbors also gathered Monday at the Tucker farm home about two miles north of Springfield with about 30 tractors to plow about 300 acres of land for corn planting.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 28, 1996
• No paper
