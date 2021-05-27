• A report was received at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday of possible child abuse on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on 7th St.
• A report was received at 9:29 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 12:22 p.m. Thursday of theft on Cedar St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of several catalytic converters in the Irene area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.