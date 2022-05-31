Here is a list of activities going on at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
Thursday, June 2
• 5-7 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: Meet at the southwest side of Lake Yankton. Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
Friday, June 3
• 3:30-5 p.m. — CHALK DRAWING AND RUBBINGS & 605 SCAVENGER HUNT: Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater for chalk craft and to learn a little about the State and 605 Day.
• 7-8:30 p.m. — S’MORES COMPASS SCAVENGER HUNT: Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater to learn compass skills and have a snack.
Saturday, June 4
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: Meet at the southwest side of Lake Yankton. Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
• 1:30-3 p.m. — NATURE CRAFT: Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: Meet at the Gavin’s Nature Trail.
• 7-8 p.m. — OONIE STONEOVEN COOKING DEMONSTRATION: Come and learn about stone oven cooking and enjoy some free samples. At Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
Sunday, June 5
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
