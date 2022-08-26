New Interpretive signage at the fish hatchery west of Yankton is a good sign for guests who want to get the most out visiting the grounds.
Last month, Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium personnel installed three interpretive signs provided by donations raised by the Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium. One sign offers a map of the hatchery grounds and how to tour the outdoor ponds used to raise fish. A second sign offers visitors the option to feed the trout and details the location of the hatchery’s outdoor trout runs. The third sign maps out walking and biking trails for the area around the hatchery.
A newly paved walking and biking trail that runs from the Hatchery and Aquarium to along the north side of Lake Yankton to Chief White Crane campground has encouraged visitors to check out that area. Meanwhile the Friends group continues to work to facilitate navigation of the Hatchery and Aquarium’s attractions.
“There is some trail signage up, but we’re planning more,” Marv Ehlers of the Friends group told the Press & Dakotan. “There are signs that the state had put up at the beginning of the trail, and then we have put up signs about two-thirds of the way down there so you can keep on going down to Chief White Crane camping area, or you can come back through the hatchery grounds.”
The group is planning to add more signage, but the effort will take a couple of years, he said.
“There are quite a few different species of trees along the path, and we are going to get tags for them so that people can identify them — especially the less common ones,” Ehlers said. “Were also working on a sign for our pollinator garden so people can see what’s growing there.”
The Friends of the Fish Hatchery paid for all the interpretive signs, he said.
“All together, the ones that were just put up cost about $4,000 and Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization, was able to do a matching grant,” Ehlers said.
Cathy Lynch-Becker, of Modern Woodmen of America, told the Press and Dakotan that the organization has donated to the Friends group before.
“I have 16 grandchildren that love the aquarium, and we go there often,” she said. “It’s kind of one of those things that I feel a personal interest in, over and above a civic duty, although I think it’s something that’s important for Yankton to have.”
Ehlers also pointed out that Sam Stukel, fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, designed the hatchery and aquarium’s signage and has other signs in the works.
“We want people to learn things when they come here,” Stukel told the Press & Dakotan. “We’d like to tell the story of the hatchery, the Fish and Wildlife Service and greet people with some nice, modern-looking signs.”
Hatchery staff are proud of the work they do, breeding game fish for area lakes and ponds, including the endangered pallid sturgeon, he said.
“Signs are a great way to present the hatchery to a lot of people — just a quick, efficient interpretive sign,” Stukel said. “It’s awesome that the friends group helped us with some signage that we needed badly, and we can definitely do a few more.”
