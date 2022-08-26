New Interpretive signage at the fish hatchery west of Yankton is a good sign for guests who want to get the most out visiting the grounds.

Last month, Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium personnel installed three interpretive signs provided by donations raised by the Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium. One sign offers a map of the hatchery grounds and how to tour the outdoor ponds used to raise fish. A second sign offers visitors the option to feed the trout and details the location of the hatchery’s outdoor trout runs. The third sign maps out walking and biking trails for the area around the hatchery.

