Holiday Fire Causes Smoke Damage To Landfill Structure

The New Year wasted little time in needing the services of the Yankton Fire Department, as firefighters were summoned to an alarm at the City of Yankton’s solid waste station on W. 23rd Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
An alarm went off after the sprinkler system inside the building engaged. Heavy smoke was pouring out of several parts of the building, although no flames were visible.
The incident was eventually tracked to a dump trailer that had backed into a pit earlier in the day and likely had a smoldering item still on it.
Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles said firefighters were also called in from Gayville because of the extremely cold conditions — the temperature when the alarm went off was approximately 5 below zero with a wind chill of 26 below zero — and because some of the firefighters were sprayed with the sprinkler water and needed to warm up.
Some smoke damage was reported to the building.
Firefighters were on the scene for 3½ hours.
