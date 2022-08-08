The Clothing Closet will host a back-to-school shopping event on August 15-16. This event is by appointment only. The Back 2 School Days shopping event will help prepare youth for a successful school year by providing adequate and appropriate clothing.
Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vouchers from outside agencies are not needed for families to participate.
