Yankton Thrive Issues RFP For New Housing Project

Yankton Thrive is trying to bring more workforce housing to the area — and it may only be the beginning.
The group has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for multi-family workforce housing for two parcels on the east side of Yankton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton Thrive is trying to bring more workforce housing to the area — and it may only be the beginning.
The group has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for multi-family workforce housing for two parcels on the east side of Yankton.
“Thrive, in partnership with the City of Yankton, is developing Gehl Drive, which will become a connection between Whiting Drive and E. Eighth Street,” the RFP’s overview reads. “Thrive and the preferred Development Group will enter into a Development Agreement to include, but not limited to land transfer, development concept, easements, rights-of-way, etc.”
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that the two land parcels will be offered to developers for free.
“The RFP outlines the parameters of the project and we are going to start reviewing proposals after the submittal deadline of Jan. 31,” she said. “Even if you can’t make the deadline, please consider submitting when your proposal is prepared. We will accept projects until we have one selected for each parcel. Developers can prepare proposals for just one parcel or both of them. We are considering all options.”
Wenande noted that the properties in question are “on Whiting Drive, adjacent to where Gehl Drive will connect to Whiting Drive,” she said. “One is approximately 3.8 acres and the other one approximately 2.1 acres.”
The size and scope of any potential multi-family housing projects along with the timeline aren’t available at this time.
However, this isn’t the first time a local economic development entity has taken major steps to bring lower-cost housing to Yankton.
In 2015, Yankton Area Progressive Growth — which eventually merged with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce to become Yankton Thrive — announced plans to develop Westbrook Estates.
Though the current RFP is on a smaller scale, Wenande said there may be more to come in the future.
“In the near future, Thrive will be releasing the design plans for our next housing development, but this RFP is only for the two parcels on Whiting Drive, north of Manitou,” she said.
She added that the time is right to try and bring in more multi-family housing.
“We are excited to provide developers with this unique opportunity to acquire free land for a project that will help develop workforce housing,” she said. “There are an abundance of jobs in Yankton, and we occasionally hear that housing is a reason that someone doesn’t accept a job offer in Yankton. We are trying to create a favorable development environment in east Yankton to grow the number of rental units for our local workforce. “
———
For more information on the RFP, visit https://www.yanktonsd.com/assets/pdf/Manitou+North+Workforce+Housing/.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.