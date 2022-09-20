Go green this Halloween … save money and join a costume swap at the Yankton Community Library.
Not familiar with a costume swap? It is an excellent way to find “new to you,” gently used costumes and decorations while cleaning out your closet of unused items.
From Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30, participants can donate their clean, gently used Halloween costumes or decorations for coupons to “shop” the Swap Store. You can also receive coupons by donating nonperishable food items.
The Swap Store will be open from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 4, during regular library hours. Bring your coupons to shop for some cute and spooky Halloween finds. All items in the Swap Store will be free on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
