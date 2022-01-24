A familiar face is now in the driver’s seat as the Yankton area engineer.
Last month, Greg Rothschadl, a native of Tabor, of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) took over as Yankton area engineer after the retirement of his predecessor Rod Gall.
Gall started out with the DOT in 1980 as an engineering supervisor. He moved to the Yankton area engineer position in 2015 with the retirement of Ron Peterson.
The area engineer oversees the engineering office, comprised of 10 engineers and a supervisor, as well as the maintenance shops in Tyndall, Menno, Beresford, Junction City and Yankton. Together, those offices are responsible for highway maintenance and construction in the southeast corner of the state, Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan.
“As area engineer, I deal a lot with the public and planning of future projects,” he said. “I work with our Pierre design office and project development to make sure we get the project we want on the route we want.”
Rothschadl’s department is already preparing for two large projects this summer, he said.
“One of them is the regrading of Highway 46 from Highway 81 to Irene,” Rothschadl said. “We’ll be cutting the hills down, filling in the valleys and putting shoulders on it.”
The entire project is expected to take three years, he said.
“Another big project is in Highway 18 from Olivet to Highway 81,” Rothschadl said. “There are a couple of spots where there are little hills we are going to take out, but mostly we are just shoulder widening.”
The latter project is expected to be completed in 2022, and new asphalt overlaid the following year, he said.
Rothschadl said he started with the DOT in 1994 as an intern while studying engineering at South Dakota State University.
“One of my friends had an internship here, and he said they were still looking for more guys,” Rothschadl said. “It was after my freshman year of college, so I got a job here, and I’ve been here ever since.”
When Rothschadl graduated, Yankton’s DOT office was looking for a new engineer.
“I liked it and, like I said, the guys were good, even then,” he said.
For the first 22 years, Rothschadl worked outdoors for the most part, an aspect of the job that appealed to him.
“I didn’t want to be cooped up in an office back then,” he said. “I worked with contractors, as project engineer on projects, and it was close to home.”
In addition to loving life in his hometown, Rothschadl was involved in Tabor baseball.
“I played baseball for the Tabor Bluebirds for 25 years, so I wanted to be here, playing baseball there, and it just worked out,” he said. “I always tell everybody that I’ve worked here my whole career. I’ve never ever looked for another job, and I don’t plan on it now.”
In his time at DOT, Rothschadl has worked for three area engineers. All good leaders, he said, noting that his goal as area engineer is inspired by them.
“We always took pride that Yankton area was one of the best areas in the state with some of the nicest roads in the state,” he said. “My vision is to keep it that way.”
