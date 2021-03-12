In The Wake Of Disasters

The city and county of Yankton have endured two straight years of major disasters related to flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
For both, the story is largely the same — much of the flood-related damage is repaired or in the course of being repaired while they’re both just scratching the surface on COVID-19 recovery.
Two years ago today (Saturday), large sections of the Auld-Brokaw Trail were left in ruins as a bomb cyclone dumped record rainfall on frozen and saturated ground.
According to Public Works Director Adam Haberman, fixing that damage — which was expected to take years from the beginning — is well underway.
“Most of the flood damage locations have been repaired except the stuff along Marne Creek,” Haberman told the Press & Dakotan this week. “Things that were damaged out at the golf course, we had culvert ends that were eroded or damaged. All that we have left is repairs to the creek bank, and that’s obviously our biggest dollar amount of damage that needs to be addressed.”
He added that design work is ongoing for the flood mitigation trail’s repairs.
“We’re currently working with Banner Engineering on that,” he said. “Right now, they have a 30% design put together to make repairs to creek bank and the maintenance trail on the creek at various locations. What we’ll do now with the 30% design is, we’ll meet with FEMA officials and state officials to make sure that design is moving in the right direction. Once we get through meeting with them, we’ll work toward a complete design so we can bid out the repairs and hopefully have a contractor in place by this fall to complete those repairs over the winter months.”
Haberman said that the repair time frame will depend heavily on weather in the fall and winter and could stretch well into the summer of 2022. A cost estimate will be available when the plans are further along.
At the county level, dealing largely with the aftermath of the September 2019 James River floods, Yankton County Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that much of the repair work has been completed.
“For the most part, the flood damage we incurred in 2019 has been addressed,” Loest said. “We still have some washouts in the northwest part of the county in Odessa Township, which are on the list to fix this spring. We just ran out of time last year to address them. Otherwise, the major damage has been fixed from both of the events we incurred in 2019.”
She added that the county is still waiting for some of its expected reimbursement from FEMA.
“We were expecting about $1.3 million to be reimbursed to the county,” she said. “The last time I talked to our highway superintendent, we were still waiting on ($800,000). It’s a long process and it changes hands many times. We’re still answering a few questions, but the paperwork has been submitted.”
By contrast, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much in the beginning phases, even as the pandemic continues gripping the world.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that recovery is going to be a long road for the city.
“This is a long walk back to normal,” she said. “We’re real fortunate that, because of some of the types of jobs that our people do, we do have a good percentage of our folks … who have been able to access the vaccine. We have made some changes in our facilities. We’ve started doing open swim again and we’re slowly increasing capacities of open swims at the Summit Activities Center. We’re opening some things up at the library. We’re still certainly staying vigilant among our staff with masking, handwashing protocol and social distancing.”
She said the City of Yankton was allocated $3.3 million in CARES Act funding through the state and that the American Recovery Act will also benefit the city.
Leon said the city was only able to be reimbursed around $3 million.
“We weren’t able to access the full amount,” she said. “It’s reimbursement so we had to have eligible expenditures. We got to a point where we didn’t have all of our eligible expenditures approved.”
She said items covered included costs of testing, personal protective equipment and salaries for first responders.
At the county level, Loest said Yankton County also received a boost from the state’s CARES Act allocation — and in a greater amount than originally expected.
“We ended up getting about $2.5 million that was allocated by the state,” she said. “All of the claims that we put in for were reimbursed. We actually originally were supposed to get $1.5 million, and there were some other counties that didn’t have the claims to submit to the state, so they used the extra dollars for the counties who continued to submit claims.”
She said direct expenses — hand sanitizer, cleaning products, sick time for county employees who had COVID — were reimbursed, as well as the sheriff’s department salaries, jail salaries and partial EMS salaries.
Loest said that the county will now be watching to see what type of aid will be available with this week’s passage of the American Recovery Act.
“The county will be eligible for direct funding from the federal government,” she said. “We are still waiting for some guidance as to what that can be spent on, but my understanding is the allocation we receive is good through the end of 2024. They will be upfront dollars of which we have to document for the qualified expenses. It’s really in its infancy. (President Biden) just signed it and I look for, over the next two months, to get further guidance on what expenditures would qualify for the additional dollars.”
