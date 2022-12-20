• Pamela Eli, 67, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Yankton County warrant.
• Harley Alvarez, 23, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 13F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 3:36 am
• Pamela Eli, 67, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Yankton County warrant.
• Harley Alvarez, 23, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Michael Torrez, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday for violation of conditional bond.
• Joshua Bertrand, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions.
• Camden Lambertz, 20, Yankton, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions.
• Tyler Mutchler, 35, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault.
• Francisco Hernandez, 24, San Benito, Texas, was arrested Monday on warrants for aggravated robbery and property theft, both issued by Cameron County, Texas.
• Theodis Smith III, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving with a revoked license.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.