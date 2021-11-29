South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,328. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to climb, rising to 7,253 (+173), while current hospitalizations crept up to 234 (+3). There were 23 new hospitalizations reported.
The DOH recorded 575 new infections in its first daily report since last Wednesday. The seven-day test positivity rate rose to 17.2%, the highest level since Aug. 26. There were 4,470 new tests posted.
Yankton County reported nine new cases, only the third time in November the county has not reached double digits in new positive tests. Ten recoveries were posted, lowering the number of active cases to 190. One new hospitalization was reported, the 11th this month. The DOH portal on Monday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with nine COVID-19 cases, seven of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. The DOH also reported the Human Services Center with no COVID hospitalizations.
Also locally, Charles Mix County recorded 16 new infections and has now seen 116 cases since Nov. 15, while Union County added 11 cases, its third straight reporting day of double-digit increases.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +6; and Turner County, +6.
New hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+1) and Douglas (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Monday posted six active cases (4 students, 2 staff), down two from last Wednesday. Eight people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
The DOH’s weekly update of the community spread map showed all counties in the Yankton area remaining at high community spread. Statewide, 60 of the state’s 66 counties were listed at high community spread, down two from last week.
