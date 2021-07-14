Officials in the northeastern corner of Nebraska recounted ballots in a local school bond election after a single vote separated those for and against the proposal.
Cedar County election workers tallying the Tuesday vote Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Public Schools bond issue election counted 596 votes in favor of the bond proposal and 595 votes against it, the Norfolk Daily News reported.
A recount was conducted Wednesday. An LCC official told the Press & Dakotan that the one-vote margin stands.
The $18.5 million bond issue and $6.5 million lease purchase proposal would go toward a $25 million project to replace the district’s high school and upgrade the attached elementary school.
The project was previously rejected by 50 votes in November 2020 when it was proposed in the form of a $23 million bond issue.
