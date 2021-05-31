VERMILLION — The Summer Reading Program is returning to the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, and registration is now open!
The theme for 2021 is “Tails and Tales” and will go from June 7-July 29. Planned activities include weekly entertainers such as the Great Plains Zoo, Starr Chief Eagle, Red Beard Blue Beard, SDPB’s Science Steve, and more! In addition, there will be weekly movies held at the Coyote Twin Theater, arts and crafts, science experiments, story times, LEGOs, and an all-day Shakespeare Festival workshop.
The Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult. Some activities will require additional registration. Adults will also be able to join in on the Summer Reading Program fun by participating in their own BINGO reading challenge. For more information, call the library at 605-677-7060, or visit our website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 105 p.m. Sundays. It is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.