PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has announced a new lead testing and mitigation reimbursement program for licensed child care programs and registered family day care providers. The program provides water testing and reimbursement funds should mitigation be needed, ensuring our children have access to safe drinking water.
The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) partnered to develop the program. Enrollment began Oct. 30, 2020.
The new program supports two actions. First, funding for voluntary lead testing at licensed child care programs and registered family day care providers to determine if the facility’s plumbing or equipment is adding lead to the water. Second, if lead problems are found, the program provides technical assistance and reimbursement funds to fix the problem. Short-term solutions include providing water pitcher filter kits with a 1-year supply of replacement filters to facilities with sample results exceeding the lead action level. Long-term solutions include equipment or plumbing replacement, or installation of point-of-use treatment systems. Varying reimbursement amounts are available depending on the type of solution needed.
There are more than 420 licensed child care centers, and 405 registered family daycare providers across South Dakota. The program is anticipated to be available through the spring of 2021 and is set to end in June of 2021.
Program funding is provided by the federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016 and DSS Child Care Services dollars. Technical assistance and program support provided by 120Water.
For more information about the program, visit https://denr.sd.gov/des/dw/LeadChildcareFac.aspx or contact Erin Fagnan at 605-394-2229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.