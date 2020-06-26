In response to the ongoing needs, Yankton Food for Thought is working with Feeding South Dakota, Yankton School District, and United Way of Greater Yankton to continue the distribution of food boxes through July.
Distribution events will be held July 1, July 15 and July 29 at the Yankton High School Parking Lot, 1801 Summit Street, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
You are asked to arrive at the time of the distribution rather than lining up prior to the distribution time. NOTE: Change in start time. Enter from Summit Street, via the Yankton High School southeast entrance.
