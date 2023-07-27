Showtime Again
Buy Now

The former AMC Cinemas at what was once the Yankton Mall will reopen for business today. Matt Evans purchased the mall earlier this summer and is moving it forward under the name Event Central.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton is back in the movie business.

The former AMC Cinemas — located at the former Yankton Mall — are reopening today (Friday) with three screens at the new Cinema Magic theaters as part of the new Yankton Event Central.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.