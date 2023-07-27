Yankton is back in the movie business.
The former AMC Cinemas — located at the former Yankton Mall — are reopening today (Friday) with three screens at the new Cinema Magic theaters as part of the new Yankton Event Central.
The schedule includes “Oppenheimer” (rated R: 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), “Barbie” (rated PG-13: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and “Sound of Freedom” (rated PG-13: 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.).
The theaters will be open for business seven days a week.
When Matt Evans announced the purchase of the Yankton Mall earlier this summer, he said at the time that reopening the theaters would be a top priority.
On Thursday, Evans told the Press & Dakotan that the work crew is racing to be ready for today’s reopening.
“Honestly, it’s been a lot of work,” he said. “Last night, I worked until midnight, then slept a couple hours, just to get this thing done.”
Evans added that the lateness of the opening announcement was due to the ongoing work.
“The reason why it’s such late notice is because, here again, I would hate to make a promise I can’t deliver,” he said, echoing the sentiment he stated upon purchasing the mall that he didn’t want to overpromise things and then fail to follow through.
Since the purchase, Evans and his crew have remodeled the theater lobby, and the projectors and sound systems have been replaced. The theaters have also been thoroughly cleaned after sitting dormant since the last screening at the AMC Cinemas in March 2020.
“INTEK spent weeks cleaning in here,” Evans said.
“Basically, it’s almost an entire renovation.”
He said only three of the five theaters will be open at the present time because the other two theaters, located north off the lobby, do not have upgraded projectors.
“The new projectors are very expensive,” Evans said. “Once we get enough revenue, then we will open up the other two theaters.”
The renovation of the theaters is part of the ongoing process of turning the former mall into Event Central.
“We’ve carpeted half of the mall so people could get into the theater,” he said.
He added that theater patrons should still enter Event Central from the east side, as in the past.
Meanwhile, work continues on other portions of Event Central, which will include a bouncy-house play area and the resurrected JoDean’s restaurant. Also, Restore Church recently relocated to the facility.
The theater opening comes at a unique moment in the film business. Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opened last weekend for a combined $311 million in domestic box office, making it the fourth biggest opening weekend ever for U.S. box office revenues. Meanwhile, the faith-based “Sound of Freedom” has been one of the biggest surprises of the summer, having made more than $130 million at the domestic box office since its July 4 opening.
Also, Evans said there is a lot of buildup for the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie debuting next week and which will be coming to Yankton.
Overall, Evans said he’s pleased to bring Yankton back into the cinema universe.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I just want to do this for the community. Yankton needs this. There’s no reason we shouldn’t have a theater.”
