PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) has released an online assistance form for K-12 schools, colleges and universities, congregate living centers, businesses and community/faith based organizations to request help in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event, in partnership with a local vaccine provider. This tool will be in addition to the already available county-by-county map linking residents to vaccination administration sites.
Organizations looking to host a local vaccination event can fill out a secure online request form. Interested groups will be asked questions about their organization, location, contact information and any needs for carrying out a vaccination event. After submitting the form, the organization will be paired by the SD-DOH with a local COVID-19 vaccine provider who will help the group host the event. The form is intended for groups who have 40 or more members interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
This process allows for localization of vaccination efforts and neutralizes barriers by offering the vaccine in accessible spaces such as workplaces, schools and community events. To get the latest data and information on COVID-19 vaccinations in South Dakota, visit the SD-DOH dashboard at https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/.
For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
