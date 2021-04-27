City OKs Tuition Reimbursement Program For FTEs

The 140 current full-time employees of the City of Yankton — and those that come after — will have a major opportunity to get back some of the money spent on their continuing education.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-1 in favor of moving forward with implementing a tuition reimbursement program. Commissioner Ben Brunick was the lone vote against the measure.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the program has been discussed for several years.
“When we started our strategic planning process a number of years back, one of the ideas that cropped out of that was employee incentives and employee tuition reimbursement for folks who are desiring to grow themselves personally and professionally through obtaining a secondary degree, specific coursework that would be beneficial for their position at the city or a technical degree,” she said. “One of the obstacles to that can be the cost of tuition, so that’s where the thought behind this program started.”
There have been a number of obstacles to the city pursuing the program. The intent had been to approach the idea years ago, but its implementation has been pushed back by events such as the 2019 bomb cyclone and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a weighted reimbursement so it’s based on performance,” she said. “If approved, you’re reimbursed at different levels based on how well you perform in your coursework.”
Also, if approved, an employee would have to continue to work for the city for the next three years or pay the city back for the reimbursement amount.
Leon said the program has taken off with other entities.
“We have seen this in other communities, particularly in other states,” she said. “We also know that a lot of private-sector employers offer these types of things. With the tight labor market, this is one of the ways that we can position ourselves to make sure that we are investing in our people, retaining them and maybe even attracting them. This is a good step towards that.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm also favored the policy.
“‘If you train people well enough so they can leave but treat them well enough that they stay’ is a great motto to follow for the city,” he said. “We’re never going to be able to compete with the private-sector salaries, but what can we do to encourage high-quality individuals to learn and grow and stay? This is a great option, in my opinion.”
However, one item introduced at Monday’s meeting gave some commissioners — present and past — pause.
The program will allow current employees to retroactively get reimbursement if they did coursework or attained a degree while full-time employees in the past.
“We know there are some folks that have grown and stayed in our organization after receiving an advanced degree,” Leon said. “We’re looking toward that as an investment we can make to those employees as well.”
Brunick cited the unknowns as a concern.
“I’ve got an issue with it being open-ended and not quite knowing what it is, money-wise, that we’re talking about,” he said. “A lot of this information is brand new and I’d like to know how many folks are looking to possibly be reimbursed.”
Former Commissioner Charlie Gross took to the podium to tell the board to tread carefully on what could be a costly item down the road.
“This is a new policy,” he said Monday night. “You’ve had 30 minutes to discuss it. I’m not opposed to education and I’m not opposed to the reimbursement of education, but you don’t know what you’re getting into if you go back to the date of hire. I would exercise caution as you go forward. You’re going back 20-30 years for some of these people.”
Leon said the city will take some time to scope the situation out.
“For those who would be eligible now, what I intend to do is have an enrollment period and an application period,” she said. “Since it’s unbudgeted, that investment will be taken to the commission so they have an idea of what that could be.”
She said that this process could take a couple of months before a cost is known and that not necessarily every reimbursement request would be included in the first round. Employees would be eligible to try again in subsequent years.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.