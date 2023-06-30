Market at the Meridian features a variety of vendors from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the parking lot in the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue, Yankton, with music provided by Jay Henseler, including original music from his album scheduled for release in late July or early August.
“Dakota Territorial Day” is the theme for the nonprofits: the Mead Cultural Educational Center, the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home and the City of Yankton.
Programming coordinator for the Mead, Rob Marlowe, will give a talk and demonstration about the river boats that plied the Missouri River in the territorial days and beyond in the late 1800s.
Tour director for the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, Chad Nelson, will give a look at the Cramers’ lives from their move with her parents to the territory in 1872 until Nelson J. Cramer purchased the home and property at 509 Pine Street in 1890. Mrs. Cramer promptly redid the interior.
Because the city works closely with the Mead, Luke Youmans, events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, wanted to bring shoppers at the Market back to the present. He will be handing out information on activities for both adults and kids for the rest of the summer.
Market at the Meridian will present information on other nonprofits, provide an activity for children and sell tickets on a quilt done in traditional fall colors. The drawing for the quilt is set for the last Market this year, Oct. 28.
