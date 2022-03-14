Wagner VA Facility Out?

WAGNER — Hundreds of area veterans would suffer under a federal proposal to close the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach medical clinic in Wagner, a veteran service officer (VSO) said Monday.
Yankton Sioux Tribal VSO Dennis Rucker and other area veterans fought for decades to secure the outreach clinic in Wagner. The clinic was finally opened in 2010, providing service to veterans in south-central and southeast South Dakota and north-central and northeast Nebraska.
The VA, Indian Health Service (IHS) and Yankton Sioux Tribe entered an agreement to establish the clinic, which is open to all eligible veterans regardless of race.
At the time, officials said the Wagner clinic made history even before it opened. They were not aware of an instance in the United States where the VA and IHS physically worked together on constructing an outreach veterans clinic.
“It’s important for both Native and non-Native veterans to keep this clinic. We have veterans come here from all directions. I would estimate 500-1,000 veterans come here from surrounding counties,” Rucker told the Press & Dakotan Monday.
“If this clinic is closed, there would be a lot of trips to the VA clinic (in Sioux Falls) for the elderly, which is a main concern, especially in the winter months. You may have veterans without transportation or who won’t go to the Sioux Falls or other places for the care they need.”
The VA released its report Monday, part of the 2018 Mission Act requiring an assessment of the current and future health care needs of U.S. citizens.
For South Dakota, the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission recommends building a new VA health system in Rapid City, while closing the Wagner clinic and the Fort Meade hospital east of Sturgis.
The Wagner clinic would be fully shut down and services would be transitioned to either Yankton or Mitchell or to the Indian Health Services (IHS) clinic, according to the report.
If the Wagner clinic was closed, those veterans — many of them elderly or disabled — would face round trips of at least four hours to Sioux Falls for even routine care and lab work, Rucker said.
“The counties and tribe have vans that provide transportation for veterans, but that’s a tremendously difficult trip if you need to go to Sioux Falls for routine tests or care,” he said.
At its April 2010 opening, the clinic’s primary service area included Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas and Bon Homme counties in South Dakota along with Holt, Boyd and Knox counties in Nebraska. At the time, about 765 veterans lived in Charles Mix County alone.
The Wagner clinic serves any eligible veteran, and they come from a wide area, Rucker said. The 3,000-square-foot community-based outreach clinic (CBOC), located on IHS property at the corner of Washington Avenue and Highway 46, provides primary care and mental health services, routine procedures and education.
Now, the Wagner clinic’s future remains in doubt.
The VA predicts that enrollment for veterans across South Dakota will decrease in the next 10 years.
The South Dakota congressional delegation — U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all Republicans — oppose the proposed reductions and closures, including Wagner.
“They call it the AIR report, but I say it’s the ‘error’ report. Their recommendations are a big mistake,” Rounds told the Press & Dakotan.
The senator said he voted against the VA Mission Act in 2018 for two reasons. First, it took away guarantees of veterans receiving VA-related health care from local providers of their choice, he said, and the legislation also created what he called “the VA version of BRAC.”
BRAC, which stands for Base Realignment and Closure, looked at the potential closing of Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City about 20 years ago. The base was spared from closure.
As part of the current process, the VA will hold listening sessions across the nation on the recommendations until next January. The recommendations would go to President Joe Biden no later than Jan. 31, 2023, and he then has 45 days to issue his approval or disapproval.
The U.S. House and Senate can also issue a vote of “no confidence” in the report, Rounds said. He sees the report as the next step in the VA’s ongoing effort to consolidate its offerings into larger, often urban, facilities.
“It’s interesting how they pick on rural communities. They put them on the chopping block,” he said. “When it comes to consolidating, the VA always says it gets better, more efficient facilities, but that’s not how it works. We’ve been fighting them on it, because I think it’s a major mistake. We need to stop this.”
In a column, Johnson said his Facebook and email survey found more than 94% of South Dakotans want to keep the VA services as they are now and not reduce in-patient services like the recommendation calls for.
“South Dakota has been fighting to keep the VA services for over 10 years. Our veterans deserve better than policies and recommendations that create uncertainty every couple of years. In South Dakota, promises mean something,” he said.
“This is a betrayal to the Hot Springs, Wagner, and Fort Meade communities and their veterans. If the commission is going to move forward with reducing services, they should face the people of Hot Springs, Wagner, Fort Meade, and Sioux Falls and explain why they believe these services should be scaled back.”
Thune said in a press release he was “extremely disappointed” in the VA recommendations.
“I’m frustrated and I’m angry, and I know these communities are, too. Let me put this as plainly as I can: The VA is wrong, period,” he said. “This is a massive mistake, and I will do everything within my power to show the (Biden) administration, by working with the (AIR Commission), why it would be in everyone’s best interest especially South Dakota’s veterans, to immediately change course.”
For Rucker, veterans need to express their opposition rather than wait for the process to play itself out before it becomes too late.
“This is serious. It’s important for veterans’ health. (VA officials) say it’s about saving money, but they want to have a super facility,” he said.
“We’re getting more veterans with these wars, and our other veterans are getting older,” he said. “This decision (to close the Wagner clinic) is a hardship. For those of us who took the oath, it was an honor. We need to take care of our veterans.”
Charles Mix County VSO Jerry Seiner could not be reached for comment.
———
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.