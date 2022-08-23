• Damon Laroche, 47, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Sonora Ashes, 31, Lake Andes, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 1:31 am
• Damon Laroche, 47, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Sonora Ashes, 31, Lake Andes, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Kenny Bridger Jr., 36, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michael Becker, 32, Marion, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.
• Dayna Peterson, 31, Freeman, was arrested Tuesday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to appear.
• Ray Jackson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of terms and conditions.
• Timothy Gordon, 49, no address given, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
