Wastewater Plan OK’d

The City of Yankton’s wastewater treatment plant is on the path to being rehabilitated and renovated.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to apply for a $44.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) package for the rehabilitation of the current wastewater facility.
The choices came down to rehabilitating the facility or moving the facility to a new location, a proposal that had an estimated cost of $80-$90 million.
Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson said the city has been studying the issue of its wastewater plant approaching three years next spring.
“We really started in 2019 following the flood, starting with a condition assessment,” he said. “We brought (engineering firm) HDR in on that, then it kind of morphed into doing a master plan/facilities plan and we’ve been working on that for about a year.”
He said the compressed timeframe for making a decision came down to the ability to qualify for additional federal funds to mitigate the project’s price tag.
“The current water infrastructure provides for some additional grant funds through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding right now that will help minimize our impacts on rates,” he said.
When asked when the last time such federal dollars had been available in large quantities for water and wastewater infrastructure, Goodmanson said one would have to go back to the Clean Water Act’s passage in the 1970s.
He said that the current facility, two decades removed from its last refit, has many elements reaching the end of their useful life.
“The biggest issue with our facility right now is aging infrastructure,” he said. “The last upgrades were in 2000. Most of that equipment has met its lifespan. We do have some older and unreliable equipment, some unreliable piping that’s even older than that, in the 30-57 year range.”
On a positive note, Goodmanson said the buildings themselves on the site are in a decent shape.
“We’re comfortable there’s a capacity for another 40-50 years,” he said. “There are some constraints long term, but they’re out there a ways yet.”
While a new facility east of Yankton was considered, Goodmanson said this came with a number of shortcomings.
“If money wasn’t an issue, that definitely would be the way I’d want to go,” he said. “The drawback is really the capital cost. It’s an $88 million project. … We have a 2026 deadline for spending our ARPA funds. Getting land acquired, easements in place and getting the funds spent by December 2026 is going to be a really, really tough timeline.”
Commissioner Ben Brunick said he was struggling with the compressed timeline for a decision.
“It’s really tough to be making decisions on this in a tight, tight timeframe like this,” he said. “It’s a $40 million project and we’re going with basically the bare minimum (public input) that we’re obligated to. It makes it tough. It makes it tough on our end to make the decision. It makes it tough from the public end to feel like they have input. I wish we could have some more time.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm said he doesn’t see moving the wastewater plant as a practical move.
“Is moving the facility a $40 million value that we’d gain by having a limited development potential of seven acres down by Riverside Park,” he said. “Seven or eight acres, whatever it’s going to be, that we can actually develop after we move is not going to equal $40 million-plus. I just don’t see that as a prudent financial decision on our part at this time.”
During the public comment portion, Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande said there just isn’t demand for riverside development at this time.
“In the almost four years that I’ve been doing this job, no one has come forward to even ask about river development,” she said. “No one has come forward looking to develop the Gurney property or other locations near the river. It would be fantastic if they came forward to do so, but coming forward with $44 million just seems incredibly unrealistic.”
Wenande also argued that the public input that has been received so far is about all the city is likely to see until rates have actually changed.
“Delaying the decision is probably not going to give you a lot more community feedback,” she said. “You all know that community feedback will come when they get their first bill after the surcharge is passed and they’re going to question, ‘Where did this come from?’”
While estimates for rates were discussed Monday night, officials stressed its too early to tell what would change with sewage rates, how much they’d rise and how a rise would be applied.
See Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan for follow-up from the rest of Monday’s meeting.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.