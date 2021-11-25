100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 26, 1921
• With Pier 5 of the Meridian Highway bridge completed, efforts are now being centered on Pier 6. Operations are on in full blast again after the three day delay caused by floating ice, and if the river stays closed for another two weeks, permitting uninterrupted work, Piers 6 and 7, the last of the pneumatic piers, will be brought to a point where no great damage could be done to them from high water or a breakup of the ice.
• Neva, the 8-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nels Johnson, living east of Gayville, was brought to Sacred Heart hospital suffering with a broken leg. The limb was fractured just below the hip when the wheel of a wagon loaded with corn was backed across it. The child fell behind the wagon while playing with her small brother.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 26, 1946
• A motor vehicle designed to do a thorough sweeping job close to the curb, where litter and dirt collect after being fanned by traffic and wind, is the latest addition to the street department equipment of the city of Yankton. An Austin-Western patrol sweeper arrived here recently after having been on order for almost a year.
• Over 100 persons attended the 40th encampment of the IOOF lodge held in Vermillion last week. The lodge was instituted in Vermillion November 7, 1906. The encampment opened with a pheasant dinner at the IOOF hall and was followed by a short business meeting.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 26, 1971
• Yankton and Vermillion High Schools were well represented in the Class AA All-State Football Team. Tom Graham and Bob Lynch, both of Yankton and Pat Manning of Vermillion were named part of the offensive team, while Mark Logterman and Harry O’Connor, both of Vermillion, and Chris King of Yankton were named to the defensive unit.
• Thanksgiving weekend travel was not encouraging in South Dakota, with snow-packed roads in the west, icy highways through the central area of the state and fog and mist in the east.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 26, 1996
• Staff at the Wagner Memorial Community Hospital were called to action when a chartered bus from Salina, Kansas, slid on an icy road and into the ditch four miles from the Fort Randall Dam. The six-hour rescue effort was aided by the fact that the town’s latest rescue drill used a simulated bus crash.
• The Gazelles gymnastics team opened their season with a second-place finish in a triangular with Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The team finished with 130.0 points.
