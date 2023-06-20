Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is the recent recipient of a generous donation from Neal and the late Marie Bowden of Yankton.
The Bowdens have taken an active role in helping to support healthcare education by assisting area students currently enrolled in a nursing program. Their donation of $6,000 helped fund four $1,500 scholarships to nursing students who met the conditions of the scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.
This year’s scholarship recipients include Jaden Kortan, Tyndall, attending Mount Marty University; Tessa Mann, Winner, attending South Dakota State University; Abby Hohn, Parkston, attending South Dakota State University; and Kayla Van Osdel, Mission Hill, attending University of Sioux Falls.
Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., said, “We are thankful the Bowdens are invested in helping future nurses as they continue their education. They understand the need for nurses in our communities. It is our pleasure to help the Bowdens fulfill their mission of supporting healthcare education by offering these scholarships through our clinic. Our scholarship program was created because of our roots in education, and to provide resources for students, with a desire to return to our service area, to seek higher education. We are proud to offer this program and truly appreciate the Bowden’s support.”
