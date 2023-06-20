Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is the recent recipient of a generous donation from Neal and the late Marie Bowden of Yankton.

The Bowdens have taken an active role in helping to support healthcare education by assisting area students currently enrolled in a nursing program. Their donation of $6,000 helped fund four $1,500 scholarships to nursing students who met the conditions of the scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

