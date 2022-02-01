VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library for a showing of the Frontline documentary, “A Class Divided.” Learn about how a class experiment about racism affected those who participated in the experiment. The event is in the Kozak Room of the library at noon on Friday, Feb. 4.
The day after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, Jane Elliott, a teacher in a small, all-white Iowa town, divided her third-grade class into blue-eyed and brown-eyed groups and gave them a daring lesson in discrimination. This is the story of that lesson, its lasting impact on the children, and its enduring power 30 years later.
Register at bit.ly/classdivideddoc to let them know you are interested in attending, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library.
Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served! The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion, South Dakota. Call 605-677-7060, or email at vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
