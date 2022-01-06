• Alita Wabasha-Tikluk, 38, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions of probation.
• Steven Patterson, 29, Wagner, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Joseph Nikolas, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Cournoyer Jr., 39, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.