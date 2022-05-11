100 Years Ago
Friday, May 12, 1922
• At a special meeting of the Mission Hill town board early this week a contract was let to Lars Holman for the well to supply the town with water. It will be dug on the property back of the fire house. Work on the foundation of the water tank will start next week.
• The wind smashed the glass in one of the historic old doors in the entrance of the Merchants hotel yesterday, along with a number of other windows and glass doors about the city. The chief result of the wind storm yesterday spoken of by most people was the layer of fine dust that covered everything after it was over.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 12, 1947
• Fishermen in Springfield have gotten into gear for the 1947 season and some good catches have been reported since opening day on May 1. The smaller youngsters do much of their fishing in Emmanuel Creek just below the river bluff near town. The oldsters go farther afield for their angling: some going to Lake Andes, some to the Jim River, and some to Silver Lake and State Lake north of Yankton.
• Dr. William C. Lang of Yankton college will be the speaker at the Menno high school commencement exercises this evening. Subject of his address is “Tomorrow Is Here.”
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 12, 1972
• The Yankton County March of Dimes Mod Jog and Ecology Hike begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Westside Park for an expected 500 walkers. The walkers, ranging in age from 12 up, are marching under sponsorship of local donors in support of the 1972 March of Dimes campaign against birth defects, according to Mod Jog local director Mrs. Sebastian Muzio. Accompanying the Mod Jog walkers will be the Yankton March of Dimes Poster Child Tammy Stoller, 13, daughter of Mrs. Rita Stoller of Yankton.
• Members of the Pulse newspaper staff at the University of South Dakota at Springfield recently received notification that the fall issues of the newspaper were rated “First Class” in national competition conducted by the Associated Collegiate Press. Competing with newspapers from colleges and universities throughout the country, the Pulse was judged as a high-ranking publication by M. Skar, Associated Collegiate Press judge, School of Journalism, University of Minnesota.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 12, 1997
• Chung and Patty Yu were the proud parents of two University of South Dakota graduates Saturday. But their sons — Sammy and Jimmy — were different from most graduates in that the boys are only 16 and 15 years old, respectively. The Yu brothers were able to graduate Saturday after completing, at first, part-time studies at USD combined with special studies at Vermillion High School, and then two years of full-time enrollment at the university.
• Sister Kathryn Easley, who will be stepping down later this year as prioress of Sacred Heart Monastery, was presented an honorary Doctorate of Humanities during Mount Marty College’s 61st annual commencement exercises Saturday.
