Vast Tax Credit Package Moves Ahead In Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An omnibus tax credit bill — an unprecedented amalgamation of nearly 30 proposals — breezed to initial approval Tuesday with only a few questions about whether it provided unwarranted “corporate welfare.”

Legislative Bill 727, as amended, would provide generous tax breaks for an expansion of the Nebraska Crossing shopping mall, help enhance convention centers in Omaha and Lincoln and allow — for the first time — bonding of freeway projects.

