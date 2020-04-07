South Dakota has seen two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of fatalities to six, the state website reported Tuesday.
Also, the state’s total number of cases rose to 320, up 32 from Monday’s report.
Locally, Clay County saw its number of cases rise from three to six, while Yankton County, which had been listed as having 18 cases on Monday, was listed as having 15 cases on Tuesday.
During a media briefing Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton explained, “We did have three cases that have been reassigned from … Yankton to Clay County, and that is just the nature of the information we’re providing that’s provisional to you. Some of the information does change over time.”
The total number of cases listed as recovered in South Dakota rose to 98 on Tuesday, up from 91 on Monday.
Yankton County’s number of covered cases remained at five.
Reports from other area South Dakota counties included — Bon Homme: 2 cases/1 recovered; Charles Mix: 2/1; Clay: 6/2; Douglas: 0/0; Hutchinson: 2/2; Turner: 4/1; and Union: 3/1.
A total of 23 people in South Dakota have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, which is unchanged from Monday.
The total number of negative tests processed at state and commercial labs stands at 5,948.
In a separate media briefing Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she has signed an executive proclamation declaring Wednesday, April 8, as a Day of Prayer in the state. She calls on South Dakotans “to pray for success in the fight against this disease, to pray for comfort for those who have lost someone, to pray for strength both in South Dakota and around the world.”
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
