City Amends Westside Park Services Agreement

A major step in the revitalization of Westside Park was approved Monday night.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-1 in favor of amending the existing professional services agreement with Stockwell Engineers to develop the Westside Park Concept Plan. The $164,750 amendment includes services for final design, plan documents, bidding and construction administration, bringing the total cost of professional services to $197,000.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum was the lone vote against the action.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said it was best to move forward with planning, given the unknowns of construction this year.
“The Westside Park project is still being planned,” she said. “We have an elephant to eat here and we thought we could take a bigger bite this year than we probably are able to — that comes from a place of cost, time, where we think we will be in terms of being able to secure a contractor and secure the actual physical bridge, that comes pre-fabricated.”
Last October, Avera donated $200,000 to the city of Yankton to go towards the revitalization of Westside Park — specifically, the duck pond and the pedestrian bridge that leads to the pond’s island — as part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the founding of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Leon added the work will extend beyond the bridge in this first phase.
“Also included in this phase is some shoring up of the island,” she said. “If you take a close look at the duck pond area, you can see that the island itself is looking a little bit tired, so that needs a little sprucing up. The perimeters of the pond itself need a little TLC, and that will include some work there as well.”
The project would also include the removal of sedimentation in the pond, which is part of the city’s drainage system, and work on the fountain.
Leon said this likely won’t be the last major project to include a donor match at Westside Park.
“We have a lot more plans to come and we’re working with other donors,” she said. “We’re currently working on a reflection area and meditation area with some features with a private donor. We’re also talking about some pickle ball improvements at Westside Park and we’re talking with folks on that.”
However, Maibaum said he wasn’t convinced this was the right time to move forward with expanding the professional services agreement.
“We do have a lot of other things that are going to be coming down the pipe this year, even very soon,” he said. “I just feel there’s too many unknowns. We’re not out of the pandemic yet. We’ve been hearing a lot about housing. (Westside Park is) a great feature of our city. It’s a part that, unfortunately without a Mandarin duck, it’s not a big revenue opportunity for us. Perhaps at this point in time, it’s not the best way to spend our money.”
He said that he would rather revisit the item in the next few months.
However, Leon said the bridge needs some addressing sooner rather than later.
“The pedestrian bridge is not up to code,” she said. “If you’re on a mobility device, it’s not wide enough to utilize and it’s not up to safety standards now. It’s got a lot of open areas someone could slip through, I suppose. I think it’s structurally sound.”
Also during the meeting, Leon used part of the City Manager’s Report to discuss the upcoming municipal election, set for Tuesday, April 12.
Nominating petitions can be circulated starting Friday, Jan. 28 and they must be filed by Friday, Feb. 25. Petitions can be picked up at City Hall or on the state Secretary of State’s website.
Commissioners Amy Miner, Mason Schramm and Jerry Webber have expiring terms in 2022. Schramm and Miner told the Press & Dakotan they intend to file again, while Webber said she is undecided about filing.
Monday’s meeting was a further reflection of the current spike in COVID-19 cases. Three commissioners and a handful of city officials, including Leon, opted to appear virtually. On Friday, Leon told the press during a preview meeting that a planned recognition of former Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach’s service to the city was canceled. Seating was also once again limited.
A work session to go over the results of recent strategic planning meetings, which had been planned for Monday, was also axed.
“That’s really a conversation I want to have in person with you, with the department heads and the public,” Leon said. “When we feel better and more confident about doing so, we’ll get that back on the schedule.”
No makeup date for this work session has been made at this time.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved salary adjustments for the city attorney (to $66,473.83), finance officer (to $117,260.90) and city manager (to $134,569.98);
• Approved two sidewalk café license requests.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.