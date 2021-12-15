Community wide agencies, organizations, and individuals are working to make the holidays brighter this year through Yankton Toys for Kids program.
Donations of new, unwrapped children’s toys are being accepted and can be dropped off now through Dec. 17, 2021, at Yankton Rexall, Bomgaars, Dunham’s Sports, Walmart, Ace Hardware and Menards.
Caring neighbors are helping Santa Claus make the holidays special for the children in the Yankton area. Cash donations are accepted to fill in where needs are not met and ensure that every referred child receives a toy. All monetary contributions can be mailed to United Way at 610 W 23rd Street, Suite 11, Yankton.
For more information on the Yankton Toys for Kids Program, call United Way of Greater Yankton office at 605-665-6766.
