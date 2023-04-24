LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes April as Autism Awareness Month, known as Autism Acceptance Month since 2021 to ignite change and acceptance in the lives of individuals with autism, their families, and their communities.
“Autism is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, and behavioral challenges in both children and adults,” said Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at DHHS. “Autism Acceptance Month is important because awareness is not enough. I urge all Nebraskans to include individuals with autism in your community activities, provide opportunities for them to learn new skills, and help them develop a sense of connection and acceptance within their community.”
In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that approximately one in 44 children was diagnosed with autism in the United States. Early intervention allows the best opportunity to support healthy development and improve learning, communication, and social skills throughout their lifespan.
Here are some ways to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month:
• Celebrate with teachers, therapists, and classmates. Many students do not know it is Autism Acceptance Month and it could be an amazing learning opportunity. Reach out to a teacher to arrange a celebration to teach children the importance of this acceptance month. You could even provide snacks or an art activity as part of the lesson.
• Bulletin Boards. Many schools and organizations have bulletin boards which are an effective and inexpensive way to share information about autism with the community. Ask permission to decorate a bulletin board to help spread awareness.
• Host a Blue Day. Some communities celebrate Autism Acceptance Month by wearing blue. Encourage coworkers or students to wear blue on Fridays to spread awareness.
• Write an article. Many schools, organizations, and businesses have a newsletter sharing good news stories and information with individuals. Writing and submitting an article is a wonderful way to share information and awareness.
• Read a book. Many books involve a character or a main character with autism. Some examples include:
— “Can You See Me” by Libby Scott and Rebecca Westcott
— “Ian’s Walk” by Laurie Lears and Karen Ritz
— “Look Me in the Eye” by John Elder Robison
— “Andy and His Yellow Frisbee” by Mary Thompson
— “Tobin Learns to Make Friends: by Diane Murrell
• Involve other community members. Plan a fundraising event with your friends, family, and community members and donate the proceeds to one of the many organizations in Nebraska whose mission is to help families and individuals living with autism. There are many volunteer opportunities across Nebraska where you can make a difference in the life of an individual living with autism and their family.
Autism resources in Nebraska:
