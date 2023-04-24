LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes April as Autism Awareness Month, known as Autism Acceptance Month since 2021 to ignite change and acceptance in the lives of individuals with autism, their families, and their communities.

“Autism is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, and behavioral challenges in both children and adults,” said Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at DHHS. “Autism Acceptance Month is important because awareness is not enough. I urge all Nebraskans to include individuals with autism in your community activities, provide opportunities for them to learn new skills, and help them develop a sense of connection and acceptance within their community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.