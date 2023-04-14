Yankton County Burn Ban To Stay In Place

Yankton County’s temporary burn ban is going to stay in place for the time being.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt said in an email Friday that the ban will stay in place “until we get substantial rainfall.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton County’s temporary burn ban is going to stay in place for the time being.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt said in an email Friday that the ban will stay in place “until we get substantial rainfall.”
A temporary burn ban was instituted Tuesday as warm, windy conditions and low humidities moved into the area.
Yankton saw record heat on both Wednesday and Thursday,
Meanwhile, firefighters across the region have been dealing with field fires, many of them rekindles of past controlled burns that happened up to a month ago.
At one point Thursday, two major grass fires occurred in Yankton County simultaneously, mobilizing almost every fire unit in the county. The Yankton Fire Department requested the Vermillion Fire Department to serve as backup in case any more calls came in.
In terms of temperature, conditions changed considerably overnight Friday. A strong cold front dropped the temperature at the Yankton airport from 66 degrees at about 4 a.m. to 43 degrees by 7 a.m. The wind shifted to the northwest, gusting up to 28 miles per hour. Humidity also shot up, rising from just 24% at midnight Friday to 82% by 7 a.m.
The forecast for Yankton calls for a good chance of rain starting late Friday night and running through much of Saturday, but heavy amounts are not expected. The forecast high for Friday is 61 degrees, which tumbles down to 43 degrees Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday, with temperatures rising into the low 50s, but windy conditions are anticipated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.