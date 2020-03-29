The Yankton School District will be providing FREE Walk-Up Grab-N-Go meals to all children in the community who are ages 18 and under. They may visit one of the following sites between 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 30, and Thursday, April 2.
The Walk Up and Grab locations include:
• Yankton High School — Pickup Location: Activity Parking lot loading dock area
• Yankton Middle School — Pickup Location: Back parking lot loading dock area
• Webster Elementary — Pickup Location: East parking lot at small loading dock area
• Lincoln Elementary — Pickup Location: Southeast Entrance
Signage will be posted to designate pickup areas.
Children do not need to be enrolled at one of these sites to receive a meal. These are only designated pick up sites.
Children will receive:
• Monday, March 30 — 3 Breakfasts and 3 Lunches
• Thursday, April 2 — 4 Breakfasts and 4 Lunches
For more information, visit the Yankton School District website at www.ysd.k12.sd.us or call the Child Nutrition Department at 605-665-8379.
