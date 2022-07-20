Restore Church Moving To Yankton Mall

With limited space in their present location at 1603 Locust Street in Yankton, Restore Church is moving to the mall.
“The mall is the only structure we found in the city with the existing square footage we need, and we need space,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller. “God has blessed our Yankton campus so much that we’ve outgrown our current space years ahead of what we had planned. Sometimes I feel like, as I lead Restore, that I’m strapped to a rocket ship, hanging on for dear life. I love it. God is doing so much to grow this ministry, not just numerically, but in several other ways as well.”
Why the mall?
The leadership at Restore originally thought about building. But, Mueller said, the unknown question loomed, “How big is God going to grow this church?” They considered adding onto their Kid’s Campus on 15th Street but realized whatever they built could potentially be too small by the time the construction was completed.
“The mall offers a huge space with other areas to expand into, if and when we need to,” Mueller said. “Someday maybe we’ll build a large facility, or maybe we just take over the mall, little by little. In short, the mall is the most functional and cost-effective option available to us, and they’ve been tremendous to work with.”
Restore would like to build a house of worship that hosts one of Yankton’s highest quality, Gospel-centered worship experiences, he said.
“We’re going to build a huge church that has the resources of a large ministry but has the ‘welcome home’ feeling of a small church,” Mueller said.
They’ve had standing room-only during services on multiple occasions for the past six months.
“People were happy to stand because they had such a great time worshipping Jesus together,” Mueller said. “This new space will give us room to combine our two services into one single service and still have room to welcome visitors.
“While I expect that one day, we will have to go back to two services to accommodate everyone, I am excited to combine the resources of two services into one! If you think about it, some people are crushing it, serving Jesus in one service, and there’s another group of people knocking it out of the park in another service. Separately they’re doing an amazing job, but when they all get to serve Jesus together, they’ll be unstoppable. So, that’s one way we’re going to see the good things we have going on getting even better on Sundays.”
Another aspect of Restore is their music ministry. They’ve been working on having a balance of “high-quality music” without turning it into a “rock concert.”
“And I think they’ve done a great job of finding that balance of worshipful leading without turning it into a show,” Mueller said. “The result of that, however, is that our space is too small for the sound of Restore worshipping Jesus together. It’s hard to explain, so everyone will just have to visit to understand what I’m talking about.”
Their present location has a small Kid’s Ministry.
“With the incredible leadership in our Kid’s Min Team mixed with the devotion of so many parents prioritizing their kid’s discipleship has resulted in a Children’s Ministry that is high quality and bursting at the seams,” Mueller said. “With that in mind, our new space at the mall will have a state-of-the-art second-to-none, Kids Ministry Wing. Over one-third of our 10,000-square-foot space will be dedicated to Kids Ministry. For those of the community who have seen Restore’s Kids Campus, a free indoor playground on East 15th Street, they know that our Kids Ministry Director (Mueller’s wife, Brittany) can design some amazing Kids Spaces.”
Outside of Sunday, they use their facility throughout the week. Mueller is working to build a Biblical Counseling and Life Coaching ministry. They also have a food pantry.
For the future, they want to build a full-fledged coffee shop into the lobby.
“It’s something that will complement what we already have in town. That’s down the pipeline,” Mueller said.
“We have tons of ideas of how this space will add value to Yankton outside of our Sunday Worship Gatherings. I’ve even considered opening a co-op/non-profit movie theater. If someone else does not do that in the next five years, that’s probably something we’ll consider. Time will tell.”
In their new mall facility will be a contemporary space that Mueller believes will be sought after for weddings.
“I can’t wait to host a Vacation Bible School in this new space. We may work on bringing in speakers from out of town at some point,” he said. “I mean, the sky’s the limit.”
As things change between now and the finished project, they hope to have a capacity of 250-300 with room for overflow. That doesn’t include kid’s space.
“That may sound huge to those who value a smaller atmosphere, we’ve designed everything to feel like there’s a cozy, 100-person gathering,” Mueller said. “However, we’re ready to rock and go to two services of 600-plus when we fill it up because so many wonderful people from the surrounding areas are going to visit us and worship Jesus together.”
———
Email: connect@myrestore.church’ or phone: (605) 215-1818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.