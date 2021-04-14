Avera Sacred Heart Hospital will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the Yankton Mall located at 2101 Broadway Ave.
Scheduled appointments are preferred for planning purposes, but will not be necessary for this clinic.
“We’re ready to offer more vaccinations to people in our community,” said Elizabeth Healy, vaccine coordinator for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “If you were waiting for your turn to be vaccinated, now’s the time.”
You are asked to wear a mask. When you arrive, screening staff will measure your temperature and guide you through the process. You’ll complete a form, receive the vaccine and then get scheduled for your second shot. Everyone getting vaccinated takes part in a 15-minute observation period.
“We encourage everyone to get the COVID vaccine as soon as you can – unless your doctor advises otherwise. Approved vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccination is making a difference — in our area and across the nation,” said David Basel, MD, Vice President for Avera Medical Group Quality. “It’s important for us to get ahead of this virus and the new variants that are appearing, and that means getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Vaccination of a large number of people is the only way we can begin to get back to normal.”
People who get the Pfizer shot on April 16 will receive the second shot on May 6. Schedulers will ensure you know exactly when and where you will get the second vaccination.
You can schedule a vaccine appointment and learn more about Avera’s vaccination efforts, including information on other vaccination clinics, at Avera.org/covid-vaccine.
