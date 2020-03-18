South Dakota may soon be added to the growing list of states and territories eligible for disaster relief loans as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Approval of South Dakota for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration from the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) is imminent, Maggie Seidel, senior advisor and policy director to Gov. Kristi Noem, told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday.
“The governor asked for an expedited approval yesterday for this disaster relief declaration, and we were told that it will come imminently,” she said. “We’re just waiting on SBA to approve it.”
Noem’s Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) team has been in constant contact with the SBA, Seidel said.
Due to the closure of schools and government facilities across the U.S. in preparation for a wave of COVID-19 cases, many small businesses are already experiencing economic hardship, she said.
“What that declaration means is that anybody who’s been negatively impacted by COVID-19 is going to be eligible for up to $2 million in economic assistance from the SBA via one of these loans,” she said. “Those loans can be used to pay fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the impact that COVID-19 is having on the business.”
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses that have no other credit options.
“Businesses that do have credit available elsewhere are not eligible,” Seidel said. “We’re trying to make sure that folks have access to this that otherwise wouldn’t.”
The SBA is offering a 2.75% interest rate to non-profits suffering economic hardship from the coronavirus.
“These loans will be longer term payments, if necessary,” she said. “They’ve got a maximum term of 30 years, so there’s a lot of flexibility there.”
The funding for the SBA economic impact loans was included in the $8 billion Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act signed by President Donald Trump two weeks ago.
“It’s just one example of how the SBA is trying to help with a coordinated effort,” Seidel said. “And there could be plenty of other opportunities coming down the pike, too.”
Since last week, the GOED has been reaching out to all South Dakota counties to locate small businesses that were being negatively impacted by the virus, Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan.
“If your business has seen a decrease in revenue, or you’re in a position where you might be struggling right now, (you would) fill out these SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Worksheets,” Wenande said. “The forms would prove to the federal government that the need is there.”
Enough forms would activate the SBA loan program. In a matter of days, there were plenty, state officials said.
“It (was) basically just showing what the need was in the communities around the state,” Wenande said. “You can have those conversations much later, if you really do want to borrow the money and go through the whole process.”
It is important to keep in mind when defining small businesses or non-profits, according to the SBA, that a small business is less than 500 employees, she said.
“So almost every business in Yankton qualifies under that small business program,” Wenande said. “A good example could be some of the hotels: Their average inventory in the month of March would traditionally be X% of vacancy, and now they’re showing, maybe 20% less for people staying in their hotel, so they can show that there’s a true loss there.”
The other important thing for Yankton’s business community to do is reach out to its bankers, Wenande said.
“The existing relationships that you have with your local bankers — please reach out to them, tell them how you’re doing,” she said. “If things are going great, let them know; if things are becoming challenging, please let them know, because there might be programs within their banking industry that they can activate to help you, and a lot of those are on a case-by-case basis.”
Now is not a time to think you can handle it on your own when things get challenging, Wenande said, adding that there are resources out there to help.
For those without other recourse, activation of the SBA disaster loan program is intended to provide options.
“Gov. Noem just has been very active with the Small Business Administration and really getting GOED involved in this so that it’s a coordinated statewide effort,” Wenande said. “I commend her for putting this as a priority to take care of our small businesses in South Dakota.”
