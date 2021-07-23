TABOR — The annual picnic/potluck for First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA) W093/C.W. members and families begins at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Beseda Hall in Tabor.
FCSLA W093 will supply refreshments and hot dogs. There will also be a discussion of the transition of CW and Sokol Club to FCSLA Life and jurisdiction of properties.
