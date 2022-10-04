County Gets Boost On Johnson Bridge Plan

Johnson Bridge

 P&D File Photo

Yankton County is looking at the next phase of James River bridge replacements.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to accept the award of $94,500 in state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) funds to complete preliminary engineering on the Johnson Bridge (303rd Street) over the James River.

