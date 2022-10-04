County Gets Boost On Johnson Bridge Plan

Yankton County is looking at the next phase of James River bridge replacements.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to accept the award of $94,500 in state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) funds to complete preliminary engineering on the Johnson Bridge (303rd Street) over the James River.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said preliminary engineering should be finished by next summer, which could go a long way toward replacing the aging structure.
“I’m checking into a federal grant that just came out this year for bridge replacement,” he said. “It’s a 90/10 grant. … This is one extra foot in the door to get things rolling on a thing like this.”
He said he’s still trying to get more information on the new grant itself.
“I haven’t heard back on the dates for the grant applications next year for the federal replacement,” he said. “This year, it was Sept. 8, so if it’s the beginning of September next year, we’d be sitting good for applying.”
When Commissioner Cheri Loest asked if complete preliminary engineering was a prerequisite for the federal grant, Sedlacek said it was.
The effort to replace the four county-controlled bridges over the James River has gained significant momentum in the last few years. The Stone Church Bridge was awarded a BIG grant for replacement and is slated to be replaced over the coming year.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the board also narrowly voted to give Native American Day off for Yankton County employees in 2022. The final vote was 3-2, with commissioners Don Kettering and Wanda Howey-Fox both voting against the measure.
The decision was spearheaded by the efforts of Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff, who has long advocated that employees get this day off.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Hunhoff noted that Yankton County is in a very small minority of counties.
“Among South Dakota’s 66 counties, Yankton County is one of just three that does not recognize Native American Day as an official county holiday,” he said. “Next Monday, our banks will be closed. Schools will be closed. Post offices will be closed. Federal offices will be closed. State offices will be closed. Sixty-three of 66 counties will have their offices closed, and Yankton County will be open. But there will be no mail to process, few phone calls to answer and not many customers to wait on.”
He said he based this on the experience of Juneteenth which officially became a state holiday this year and a federal holiday last year. However, Yankton County has not recognized it as a holiday for county employees.
Hunhoff said that in nearly a decade of advocating for Native American Day’s inclusion on the county holiday schedule, he’s been told “we’ll look into it” several times with little to show for it.
“I do not recall the board ever taking a vote to decide the issue,” he said. “I’ll close by asking please take that vote tonight.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he sees potential benefit in adding another day off to the schedule.
“Counties are competing for employees with the state and so many other organizations,” he said. “We need to be competitive on holidays. … There’s not any extra cost to the county for being closed, and really, I think it’s something for morale. We have had, unfortunately, some employee turnover and maybe this is something we can do to help that.”
Though Tuesday’s vote applied to 2022, Loest said the county will need to take further action in order to make it a permanent fixture on the calendar in years to come.
“If we’re going to do this, we need to change the handbook to align with the statute, because this is something that will be brought up every year,” she said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved the county’s five-year highway plan;
• Discussed, but took no official action on, the minimum maintenance signage or status of 310th Street;
• Held first readings on a rezoning request from East River Electric, amending the E911 ordinance and tweaking definitions to county ordinances.
