BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield school board has accepted the resignation of the northeast Nebraska district’s top administrator.
Shane Alexander submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the semester, at Monday night’s board meeting. Alexander has served the district since 2013 and as superintendent since 2016. In addition, he currently serves as secondary principal for grades 7-12.
The school district has a current enrollment of 284 students in grades K-12, according to the City of Bloomfield’s website.
School board chairman Jason Hefner released a statement Tuesday morning to the Press & Dakotan, confirming Alexander’s resignation. The statement said Alexander was leaving to pursue other opportunities but did not list specifics or whether the superintendent will remain in the area.
The Press & Dakotan reached out for additional information and comment from both Hefner and Alexander but did not receive an immediate response from either party.
In his statement, Hefner thanked Alexander for his 10 years with the district. “We have accomplished a lot in 10 years. We have remodeled our entire school district without needing a bond issue,” the school board chairman said.
Alexander has set the Bloomfield district on a good path for the future, the statement said.
“He leaves our district in a sound financial position and with excellent student achievement scores,” Hefner said. “It is now that we will say goodbye and send good wishes to Mr. Alexander as he has decided to pursue other opportunities that have come up for him.”
Alexander has not issued any statements about his resignation or provided more details on his future plans.
The Press & Dakotan had sought more information on the board’s action on the resignation, whether Alexander has submitted a formal letter and, if so, what it contained.
The Press & Dakotan also sought more information on the Bloomfield school board’s plans for filling the superintendent’s vacancy on both a short- and long-term basis. Hefner was asked what he sees as the district’s direction in the future.
In addition, the newspaper asked if the board has asked for Alexander’s resignation or if he had submitted it of his own volition.
Alexander’s departure apparently doesn’t involve any legal wrongdoing. Knox County Attorney John Thomas has told the Press & Dakotan that his office has neither a case nor investigation of any sort involving Alexander.
Prior to coming to Bloomfield, Alexander served as an elementary principal for the North Platte Public Schools in western Nebraska for 10 years, according to News Channel Nebraska (NCN) and Omaha television station KETV.
While serving as the principal at Washington Elementary in North Platte, he was placed on administrative leave in January 2013 before resigning later that month, both NCN and KETV reported.
He then became the high school principal at Bloomfield that fall before becoming the Bloomfield superintendent in 2016.
In the Bloomfield statement released Tuesday, Hefner offered best wishes for Alexander and his future endeavors.
“We wish Shane all the success in the world,” the board chairman said. “He certainly deserves a new opportunity in the future with whatever he decides to do.”
