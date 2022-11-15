Shane Alexander

Shane Alexander

 Courtesy Photo

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield school board has accepted the resignation of the northeast Nebraska district’s top administrator.

Shane Alexander submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the semester, at Monday night’s board meeting. Alexander has served the district since 2013 and as superintendent since 2016. In addition, he currently serves as secondary principal for grades 7-12.

