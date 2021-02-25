The list of candidates for three open Yankton City Commission spots continues to grow in the waning days of the filing period.
On Thursday, the city announced that Mike Villanueva has returned nominating petitions for the race.
As it stands, Villanueva joins challengers Stacey Nickels and Michael Grave and, former City Commissioner Curt Bernard, and incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson.
Commissioner Dave Carda, whose term is also expiring this spring, has announced he will not run for reelection.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. today (Friday, Feb. 26) to file petitions. If petitions are postmarked by this deadline and arrive at City Hall after the date, the candidate is also valid.
A municipal election has been slated for Tuesday, April 13.
