Local Road Crews Benefit From Quiet Winter

A winter largely free of ice and snow in the Yankton area will mean lower costs for local municipalities as they prepare for next winter.
The winter of 2021-2022 was notable for how quiet it was in the region. The City of Yankton unofficially received only 13.5 inches, far behind the 39 inches incurred the previous winter.
According to Public Works Director Adam Haberman, this translated into a much lower workload for city plow crews.
“Obviously, it was a rather mild winter as far as precipitation goes,” he said. “There were less plowing events and less sanding events than we’re used to.”
He said that the city only plowed twice when an average winter could see plowing done four to six times. Additionally, he said six sanding events were recorded, while the city averages about 12-15 per winter.
“We were at about half of what we usually do for plowing and sanding,” he said. “It goes about the same for chemicals or salt that we used, it was only about half to one-third usage of what we normally do.”
Haberman said this had some positive impacts.
“Since we were out less, there’s less wear and tear on the equipment, less breakdown and less employee man hours put into those events,” he said.
According to Yankton County Highway Supervisor Mike Sedlacek, the situation he faced wasn’t much different.
“It was kind of nice not having to chase snow drifts all winter long, especially with the wind we had,” he said.
He estimated the county only sent plows out three or four times over the course of the season.
Exemplifying the county Highway Department’s quiet winter, Sedlacek used the example of $30,000 in new cutting edges that were ordered for the county’s plows, as the department does every year.
“We didn’t even have to open them up,” he said. “We still have some left over from last year. We filled up the salt/sand shop in November or December. We used one-third of it, I’d say.”
He said in a year that’s seeing prices of commodities of all types skyrocketing, this could be a hidden bonus for the county.
“It just helps us out for this coming fall,” he said. “It’s just less money we’ll have to spend.”
Haberman said the city will also benefit from unused materials.
“We have salt in our salt dome that’s stockpiled up,” he said. ‘It’s covered and protected from the elements so it’s all ready to go for the next year, which hopefully means we don’t have to buy as much for the next season. … I would anticipate those prices will increase like everything else has, so that should set us ahead having (salt) on hand already going into the next season.”
Sedlacek said that the quiet winter also allowed the Highway Department to work on projects when they’d usually never think of it.
“Our last bridge project, we finished that up in December,” he said. “Normally, a guy doesn’t get to do dirt work into December like that, so that helped us complete last year’s work. We’ve had a lot of crack sealing this spring when the wind wasn’t too terrible, and it helps us get a start on our summer projects.”
Both the city and county tend to accept commodity bids for snow removal items in the summer.
