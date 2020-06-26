Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show.
The Annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 16th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels.
Three monetary prizes will be awarded; Best of Show, Honorable Mention, and People’s Choice.
The theme of this year’s exhibition is “The Human Touch.” Photographers are encouraged to consider what the human touch looks like. Photographers can focus on the human hand and its ability to work, to create, to heal, to destroy. What is unique about the human and its ability to make a lasting and life-altering impact on the planet positively or negatively? Human touch can include human emotion, what does this look like? Perhaps, considering the current climate, a lack of human touch can be explored. Be prepared to explain on your entry paperwork how the subject of your photos reflects the theme “The Human Touch.”
Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 6-15 during modified open hours, Monday, Wednesday or Friday 1-5 p.m. Note the gallery will not be open Tuesdays or Thursdays. All photos must be ready to hang. Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
