POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Adam Lorenz, 32, Springfield, was arrested Friday on a facility hold for Bon Homme County.
• Raul Mendiola, 26, Houston, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave property without notice.
• Aleka Heilmann, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less.
• Jaime Stark, 45, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault/domestic.
• Heather Hirsch, 29, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah Gaetani, 46, Livermore, Calif., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Henry Marquez, 31, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a Drug Court hold.
• Michelle Hilliard, 44, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear.
• Taylor O’Neill, 25, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Saturday on a Union County warrant and for possession of marijuana/ 2 ounces or less.
• Brianna Jacobs, 30, Wichita, Kansas, was arrested Saturday on a facility hold for Bon Homme County.
• Bekker Janse Van Rensburg, 37, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Holly Treter, 48, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for contempt of court for child support.
• Adam Uken, 50, Tabor, was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Larry Dangel, 52, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a Yankton County warrant.
• Heather Jibben, 39, Springfield, was arrested Monday on a Pennington County warrant for failure to obey order of the court.
• A 16-year-old Sioux Falls male was arrested Monday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
