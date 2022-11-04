On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, 16 law enforcement officers from Boyd, Holt and Knox counties received the mandatory annual biased training. University of Nebraska at Kearney Chief of Police James Davis was the guest instructor. Chief Davis instructed the officers which included the three Sheriffs from Boyd, Holt, and Knox County, in the state prescribed course. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office sponsored the training which was held in the basement of the Knox County Courthouse.
• 10-25-2022: John Sage, 47, Crofton — DUI 2nd Offense, Resisting Arrest (Knox County Sentence)
• 10-25-2022: Jeslyn Johnson, 29, Santee — Shoplifting (Dakota County Warrant), DUI-Drugs (Santee)
• 10-27-2022: Franklin Whipple, 65, Santee — DUI-Alcohol (Santee)
• 10-27-2022: Aryanah Saul, 18, Santee — Failure to Pay Fines and Cost (Santee)
• 10-29-2022: Wambdi White, 20, Santee — Possession of Controlled Substance, Probation Violation, Probation Violation (Santee)
• 10-29-2022: Brennan Decory, 34, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee Warrant)
• 10-29-2022: Rainee Whipple, 38, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 10-30-2022: Sonny Thomas, 22, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 10-30-2022: Robin Fatland, 19, Santee — Criminal Mischief, MIP, Cruelty towards child, Kidnapping Minor, Trespassing (Santee)
