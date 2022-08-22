VERMILLION — Join the staff of the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library for a discussion of the most recent selection of the South Dakota Humanities Council’s One Book S.D. program, “Our History is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance” by Nick Estes
The program will take place Friday, Sept. 2, at noon. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served.
