Market at the Meridian will continue to be open throughout May and beyond until Oct. 29, weather permitting, and is seeking nonprofits to come tell their stories.
“We usually schedule one nonprofit per week,” stated Market Manager Veronica Trezona. “Usually that is all the time that they want to devote to the Market on a Saturday morning. But if they want to exhibit more often than that, we can make arrangements.”
Trezona represents such an exception. As Events Coordinator for the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, she uses her booth for both MATM and CKHH, as well as other nonprofits.
Connecting Cultures, League of Women Voters, River City Domestic Violence Center “We Believe”, Gideon Society, VFW, Lions Club, are among previous nonprofits. Some future ones include Beseda Dancers from Tabor, who plan to appear on June 4 and, in 2023, Yankton Town and Country Garden Club will hold the annual plant sale the day before Mother’s Day.
“This will be the last year that Celli will be at the Market with her delicious lemonade and good to eat treats. We are very lucky that she chose us for many of her appearances throughout the community,” Trezona said. “Watch for her on May 28.”
Some additional educational ag-related information may be available this year, according to Trezona. She also reminds kids in the community to start getting ready now for “Kidpreneuer Day” in August before Riverboat Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.