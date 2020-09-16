Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced the kick-off for National Small Business Week. The virtual event, rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held Sept. 22-24.
National Small Business Week honors the nation’s small businesses, many of which are veteran, women and minority-owned, for their achievements and dedication to their communities. This year’s National Small Business Week activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation’s small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy. The event will recognize the national award winners, including the naming of this year’s National Small Business Person of the Year.
"I am thrilled to host SBA's virtual National Small Business Week ceremony and provide this opportunity to recognize inspiring entrepreneurs from across the country for their innovation, and in many cases this year, resilience,” said SBA Administrator Carranza. “This year, we will spotlight America’s outstanding small businesses and their stories of perseverance and their ability to pivot and overcome adversity. This event will also feature many educational forums that will inspire entrepreneurs around the country as they recover and sustain their operations.”
National Small Business Week will also recognize small business advocates for their involvement in disaster recovery, government contracting, and their support for small businesses and entrepreneurship. Awards will be presented to SBA partners in financial and entrepreneurial development, including top SCORE Chapter, Small Business Development Center, Women’s Business Center, and Veterans Business Outreach Center.
For registration and additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit sba.gov/NSBW .
The South Dakota District Office has named Randy Gruenwald, Dakota Butcher from Clark and Watertown, as SBA’s South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year for 2020. He was nominated by Lori Finnesand, GROW South Dakota, and will be honored at the SBA South Dakota Virtual Small Business Week Awards Ceremony on Sept. 22.
“We are honored to celebrate South Dakota small businesses and the ecosystem of lenders and resource partners that work closely with SBA to support them,” said Jaime Wood, SBA South Dakota District Director. “While a large focus this year has been on COVID-19 response, it’s important to pause and acknowledge the champions across South Dakota that work each day to keep our economy strong!”
In addition to honoring the Small Business Person of the Year, SBA will present Small Business Week awards to:
• Danny Dale, Advanced Sunflower LLC, Huron — Small Business Exporter of the Year
• Sioux Nation Ag Center, Joseph & Brian Swenson, Sioux Falls — Family-Owned Small Business of the Year
• VRC Metal Systems, Robert Hrabe, Box Elder — Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year
• Laura Bonsness, About You Physical Therapy, Rapid City — Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
• Matthew Beukelman, Rapid Fitness, Dell Rapids — Young Entrepreneur of the Year
• Wells Fargo Bank — 7(a) Loan Volume Lender of the Year
• The First National Bank in Sioux Falls — 7(a) Dollar Volume Lender of the Year
• Dakota BUSINESS Finance — 504 Dollar and Loan Volume Certified Development Company of the Year
To learn more and register for the 2020 SBA South Dakota Small Business Week Awards Ceremony on Sept. 22, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/south-dakota-small-business-week-awards-ceremony-2020-tickets-118029676941
